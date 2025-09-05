<p>Mangaluru: The Ullal police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to break open an ATM at Beeri, Kotekar, in the early hours of Thursday.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Nagappa Kiralatti (41), a resident of Kushtagi in Koppal district, police said.</p><p>According to police, the accused broke into the ATM kiosk around 2:30 am and tried to damage the cash dispenser using a weapon. The ATM system, which is monitored by a New Delhi-based control centre, triggered a security alert. Ranjith, a staffer at the monitoring unit, immediately informed Deepak Ameen.</p><p>Ameen alerted the police by dialling 112, following which Ullal police rushed to the spot. </p>.Obscene video sparks fatal fight as missing Bengal worker found dead in Mangaluru tank.<p>Around 3 am, Ullal police rushed to the spot and caught the accused red-handed inside the kiosk. A case has been registered at Ullal Police Station.</p>