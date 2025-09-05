Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru police foil ATM break-in, nab man inside kiosk

Accused caught red-handed in Beeri after security alert from Delhi monitoring unit.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 16:08 IST
Karnataka NewsPoliceMangaluruATM kiosk

Follow us on :

Follow Us