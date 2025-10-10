<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru city police have arrested a man for posting on social media in support of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and promoting the organisation.</p><p>The arrested is Seyyad Ibrahim Tangal (55), a resident of Ramakunja in Uppinangady. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the centre had declared PFI an unlawful organisation in 2022. Despite this, the arrested promoted the organisation and created fear. Consequently, a case was registered at Mangaluru North Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on October 9.</p><p>The police took him to custody near Urwa Stores, Mangaluru and his mobile phone was seized. On Friday, he was produced before the 49th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru, and the Special NIA Court. The court has remanded him in judicial custody until October 24, the commissioner added.</p>