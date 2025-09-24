Mangaluru: Police yet to deliver copy of externment order to activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody

<p>Mangaluru: The police could not deliver a copy of the externment order issued by Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese to activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody. </p><p>Puttur AC in her order had externed him to Raichur district. </p><p> “Timarody is neither at his house nor at his office. Hence, we have not been able to enforce the externment order," said DK SP Dr Arun K. </p>.With few takers for trade, goldsmiths in Karnataka fading.<p>Further, in the case relating to the recovery of arms from his house, lawyers representing Thimarody have filed a bail application before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru. The hearing has been scheduled for September 27. </p><p>The Belthangady police had filed an FIR against him after SIT officials submitted a complaint on recovery of firearms and two talwars from Thimarody's house during the search operation.</p>