<p>Mangaluru: The 11th annual Deepavali celebration and goodudeepa competition will be held under the leadership of Karnataka Legislative Council member Ivan D'Souza at Town hall in Mangaluru on October 20. For the past ten years, under his guidance, the celebration has brought together people of all faiths to mark Deepavali, Christmas, and Ramzan in a spirit of unity and harmony.</p><p>The festivities will begin at 3 pm and will continue till night. As part of the event, folk dance, drawing, and lantern (Goodudeepa) competitions will be held.</p><p>The formal programme of the Harmony Deepavali Celebration will commence at 3:30 pm and will be inaugurated by Sri Ananthapadmanabha Asranna, the hereditary priest of the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple. Several social leaders, political representatives, religious heads, and other dignitaries will take part in the event.</p><p>A folk dance competition will be organised for school students as well as for teams comprising participants above 15 years of age. The winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 10,000 for first place, Rs 7,000 for second place, and Rs 5,000 for third place. All participating teams will be awarded certificates of participation.</p><p>The drawing competition is open to school and college students as well as the general public. Registrations will be accepted on the same day at 1:30 pm. Those interested can contact Anand Sones (9901184656), Satish Pengal (9036719916), for details. The first, second, and third prizes carry cash awards of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 respectively. The contest will be held across four categories, and all participants will receive certificates.</p><p>The Goodudeepa competition will begin at 5:30 pm. All participants in this event will be presented with consolation prizes in appreciation of their creative efforts.</p>