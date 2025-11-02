Menu
Senior citizen loses Rs 13.91 lakh in investment fraud in Mangaluru

A person identifying herself as Nandini Tyagi contacted the complainant and asked him to invest money promising high returns.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 07:01 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 07:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluruFraud

