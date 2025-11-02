<p>Mangaluru: A 63-year-old man reportedly lost Rs 13.91 lakh after he was cheated by online fraudsters who lured him with fake investment schemes using the names of prominent personalities.</p><p>In his complaint, he stated that on August 28, while using his mobile phone, he came across an online advertisement featuring Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MP Sudha Murthy allegedly speaking about investments. Trusting the same, he clicked on the advertisement, which led to another page prompting him to invest money in trading.</p><p>A person identifying herself as Nandini Tyagi contacted the complainant and asked him to invest money promising high returns. Later, another person identifying himself as Vikram Singh called the complainant via WhatsApp. Stating that he was a financial expert, he convinced the complainant to invest money.</p>.'Operation Cy-Hunt': Police sting reveals newest recruits of cybercrime rackets in Kerala.<p>Trusting their claims, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 13.91 lakh online from his bank account to various bank accounts as instructed by the unknown persons, between August 28 and October 22. When he failed to get back the money invested, he realised that he was cheated. The complainant then lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime helpline number 1930, and later, he approached the police station and filed a written complaint at the Barke Police Station.</p><p><strong>APK file scam</strong></p><p>In another incident, a 74-year-old retired man fell prey to an online fraud after attempting to enquire about a washing machine service centre. The cybercriminals, posing as service representatives, made him download a malicious APK file, following which money was allegedly siphoned off from his bank accounts.</p><p>The complainant said that on October 25, he searched online for a washing machine service centre. On getting a phone number, he called the number. The person on the other end sent a link to the complainant’s WhatsApp number and instructed him to download an APK file. Immediately, after he downloaded the APK file, he received messages indicating that a total of Rs 2.35 lakh has been debited from his bank account and Rs 1.48 lakh from another bank account in multiple transactions. A case has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station.</p>