<p>Mangaluru: In a move to streamline and digitise the distribution of examination-related certificates, the Computer Centre of Mangalore University has developed a software. In addition, another software for PhD tracking has also been developed and was launched by Former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University Prof K Chinnappa Gowda during the foundation day lecture. </p><p>Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P L Dharma said through the system, students can easily apply via the university’s online portal for services such as passing certificates, transcripts, and duplicate certificates. The platform features step-by-step application tracking, automated verification and approval processes, enhancing transparency and reducing manual delays. With secure payment integration and authentication features, the software offers a user-friendly interface for students and an efficient management dashboard for university administrators,” he said.</p><p>The transcripts with marks scored by the students in six semesters will be available in a single sheet within a few minutes using the software, he explained. </p>.Mangalore University to resume issuing physical marks cards.<p>The initiative is expected to strengthen digital governance within the university while improving efficiency and service delivery, said officials.</p><p>In addition, the Computer Centre has also introduced MU-PhDTrack, an online PhD tracking system to systematically and transparently monitor the academic progress of research scholars, he said.</p><p>The platform enables research scholars to regularly submit details of their research activities, coursework, publications, and progress reports online. The research guide can review submissions, provide feedback, and approve progress at each stage through the portal. The software also will remind the research scholar on payment of fees.</p><p>In addition, the system generates consolidated reports for postgraduate departments and the university administration, enabling effective monitoring, timely evaluation, and streamlined administrative processes, said sources. </p>