Maosit leader Krishnamurty produced in Shivamogga court

Shivamogga: Maoist leader B G Krishnamurthy was produced before Principal District & Sessions Court, here on Wednesday, in connection with three cases registered in Agumbe and Thirthahalli police station limits.
Shivamogga police brought him from Kerala for a hearing in cases filed against him at Agumbe Police Station in Thirthahalli taluk. The charges were framed in connection with a blast at the forest gate in Agumbe on February 1 in 2010 and a robbery at Bidaragodu on February 2 in 2009 in Thirthahalli taluk.
He would be presented in court again on February 1 in connection with setting ablaze a KSRTC bus at Hosagadde in Thirthahalli taluk in July 2007. Krishnamurthy faces charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. After the hearing, he was taken to Central prison at Sogane near Shivamogga under tight police security.
Kerala police had arrested him in 2021 and he was imprisoned in Thrissur jail. After obtaining body warrant from the court, Thirthahalli police team brough him to Shivamogga on January 30th night. Krishnamurthy is a native of Bukkadibail village in Sringeri taluk in Chikkamagalur district. After the death of Saketh Rajan, he had lead moist movement in Karnataka for some years.
Advocate K P Sripal said Krishnamurthy faces 62 cases in Karnataka and Kerala. The hearing of Bidaragodu and Agumbe cases were held on Wednesday and hearing of KSRTC bus burning case would be held on February 1.