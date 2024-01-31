Maosit leader Krishnamurty produced in Shivamogga court

Shivamogga: Maoist leader B G Krishnamurthy was produced before Principal District & Sessions Court, here on Wednesday, in connection with three cases registered in Agumbe and Thirthahalli police station limits.

Shivamogga police brought him from Kerala for a hearing in cases filed against him at Agumbe Police Station in Thirthahalli taluk. The charges were framed in connection with a blast at the forest gate in Agumbe on February 1 in 2010 and a robbery at Bidaragodu on February 2 in 2009 in Thirthahalli taluk.

He would be presented in court again on February 1 in connection with setting ablaze a KSRTC bus at Hosagadde in Thirthahalli taluk in July 2007. Krishnamurthy faces charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. After the hearing, he was taken to Central prison at Sogane near Shivamogga under tight police security.