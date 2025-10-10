Massive public movement planned against river-linking project

<p>Sirsi: A large-scale public movement is being planned to oppose the proposed Bedti-Aghanashini river-linking project, with awareness campaigns being rolled out across villages in the ecologically sensitive Bedti–Aghanashini valley. A massive public convention has been scheduled for January 11, 2026, in Sirsi, announced Bedti–Aghanashini Valley Conservation Committee Honourary President Swarnavalli Mutt seer Gangadharendra Saraswati Swamiji.</p><p>He was speaking at a meeting of the Committee held at the Sudharma Hall of Swarnavalli Mutt on Thursday evening.</p><p>The swamiji stated, “The committee has already launched a widespread public awareness campaign. In the coming days, awareness rallies and meetings will be held regularly along the banks of rivers like Shalmala, Pattanada Hole, Bedti, and Aghanashini.”</p><p>Committee president Anant Hegde Ashisar said, “The project report for the Bedti–Aghanashini river-linking plan is currently with the State government. </p><p>“A feasibility report for the Bedti–Varada project has also been prepared. However, the State government has yet to submit a proposal to the Centre for a comprehensive project report. Local elected representatives from Uttara Kannada district must unite and put pressure on the State government at this early stage,” he said. Ashisar also presented maps, photographs, and available information regarding the proposed Bedti–Varada diversion project.</p><p><strong>Locals express shock </strong></p><p>Balachandra Sayimane and Gopalkrishna Tangarmane, both community representatives from the Aghanashini valley, said that a meeting would soon be held at Nelamavu Mutt to discuss local concerns. “The people living in the Aghanashini valley are shocked upon learning about the new project proposals,” they said.</p><p>Renowned biologist Keshava Korse announced that during the scientists’ convention scheduled for November 23 in Sirsi, experts would shed light on the adverse environmental impacts of large-scale projects like the river-linking plans on the Western Ghats.</p><p>Mutt president V N Hegde, Kendra Matru Mandali’s Geeta Shigemane, Ganapati K, T R Hegde, Venkatramana, M K Bhat, Surya Hitlalli, Shripad Shiranal, Suresh Hakkimane and others were present.</p>