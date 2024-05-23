Matrimonial proceedings won’t abate if husband dies during pending appeal: Karnataka High Court

"It was specifically held that in such appellate proceedings, other heirs of the deceased spouse could be joined as opposite parties as they would be interested in urging that the surviving spouse against whom such decree is passed remains a divorcee and is not treated to be a widow or widower of the deceased original petitioner, so that she or he may not share with other heirs the property of the deceased spouse. It was held that the appeal can be continued against the legal heirs of the deceased spouse and the appeal could not be said to have abated,” the bench said.