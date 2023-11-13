MBBS student ends life by suicide

A 20-year-old MBBS student ended my life by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a hostel in Mangaluru in the wee hours of Monday.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the deceased is Prakruthi Shetty. She has ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the AJ Ladies Hostel.
“The police have recovered a death note from the spot. In the death note, she has claimed herself to be the reason for the suicide as she was frustrated with her life.”
An unnatural death report has been registered and an investigation is in progress.