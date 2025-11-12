<p>Bengaluru: Medical colleges have already commenced classes for first-year MBBS students – those who allotted seats in the first and second rounds of counselling – much to the dismay of those awaiting the results of the third (mop-up) round of counselling.</p><p>Meanwhile, 29 students who were allotted seats in the first and second rounds have challenged the order restricting their participation in the third round in the High Court. With the case pending in High Court, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has defer declaration of results for the third round of counselling. </p><p>Although students allotted seats in the first two rounds were allowed to apply for those seats added to nine colleges ahead of the third round, they were barred from seeking seats at other institutions by the KEA. The students, however, moved the court challenging KEA’s order. The High Court is likely to hear the petition on Wednesday.</p><p>Students and parents have blamed the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the present predicament. The Commission approved the addition of 443 seats to the 9 colleges after the first two rounds of counselling were completed.</p>.'Can consider visa on arrival for medical treatment': Piyush Goyal.<p>“The National Medical Commission must have approved the new seats for the next academic year instead of doing so while counselling was under way. This has disrupted the process, besides inconveniencing students,” said a parent, whose daughter is keenly awaiting the results of the mop-up round.</p><p>There is no contest between those of us seeking seats in the mop-up round and those already allotted seats in the first two rounds of counselling, said a worried student who is hoping to get a seat under the management quota. “Most of us are hoping to be allotted seats under the management quota. But classes have already started for most students, and the court is yet to issue its verdict on the petition,” said the student.</p>.<p>KEA Executive Director H Prasanna pointed out that the notification allowing students allotted seats in the earlier rounds clearly mentioned that they could only opt for those seats added ahead of the mop-up round. “Now they are contending that they should be allowed to choose from the entire pool, including those resulting from consequential vacancies, which is not technically possible,” he said.</p>.<p>Given that the High Court is yet to rule on the petition filed by the 29 students, the KEA has had to delay the submission of the list of students allotted seats in the third round to the Medical Counselling Committee, which is holding a stray vacancy round for seats under the ‘All-India Quota’. “Names of students allotted seats in the third round must be removed from the commission’s list of aspirants for the All-India Quota. But with the case pending in court, we have not been able to share the list,” said Prasanna.</p>