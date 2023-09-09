Medical college shift: Ramanagara bandh total

The Ramanagara bandh called by various organisations opposing the shifting of medical college to Kanakapura, evoked good response in the town on Friday.
Normal life was affected in the town since most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed till 5 in the evening. Government schools and colleges functioned but with sparse attendance.
Kengal Hanumanthaiah Medical College Action Committee had called for the bandh. Several Kannada organisations, BJP, JD(S) and Raitha Sangha had declared their support for the bandh.
The protesters set a 15-day deadline to the government to reverse its decision and restore the medical college to Ramanagara.
Elaborate security arrangements were made in the town in view of the bandh. No untoward incidents were reported.