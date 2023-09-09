Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Medical college shift: Ramanagara bandh total

Kengal Hanumanthaiah Medical College Action Committee had called for the bandh. Several Kannada organisations, BJP, JD(S) and Raitha Sangha had declared their support for the bandh.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 22:12 IST

Follow Us

The Ramanagara bandh called by various organisations opposing the shifting of medical college to Kanakapura, evoked good response in the town on Friday. 

Normal life was affected in the town since most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed till 5 in the evening. Government schools and colleges functioned but with sparse attendance. 

Kengal Hanumanthaiah Medical College Action Committee had called for the bandh. Several Kannada organisations, BJP, JD(S) and Raitha Sangha had declared their support for the bandh.

The protesters set a 15-day deadline to the government to reverse its decision and restore the medical college to Ramanagara.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the town in view of the bandh. No untoward incidents were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 September 2023, 22:12 IST)
KarnatakaRamanagar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT