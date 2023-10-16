Meghalaya IFS officer laid to rest at Honnali village

The last rites of C Manjunath, a 2007-batch IFS officer of Meghalaya cadre who died of heart attack on Tuesday, were conducted at his native Haraganahalli in the taluk on Sunday.
Manjunath was serving as principal secretary of animal husbandry department and chairman of state pollution control board in Meghalaya.
He breathed his last on October 10, following a heart attack at his house. Manjunath’s mortal remains arrived at Kempegowda airport in Bengaluru from Guwahati.
Deputy commissioners of Davangere and Shivamogga, DIG Harshendra Gupta, Mangaluru police commissioner Shashikumar and forest officers paid last respects to the deceased officer.
The officer is survived by his wife Shweta, a four-month-old son, parents and four siblings.