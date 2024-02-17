Member of banned PFI arrested in Davanagere

An absconding suspect in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case, filed in 2019 at the KG Halli police station, has been arrested by the Bengaluru police.
The KG Halli police picked up the suspect, Tahir Hussain, from Harihara in Davanagere on February 9. He was allegedly a member of the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), and was also serving as general secretary of the organisation’s Davanagere district wing.
On September 20, 2022, the KG Halli police registered a case based on confirmed leads from members of PFI involved in recruiting Muslim youths to incite communal hatred across the country. The complaint also noted that the recruits were provided training and suspected that they possessed deadly arms.
As many as 19 people were named in the FIR and simultaneous raids were carried out across the state on September 21, 2022. The raids yielded 15 arrests, but four more suspects were absconding.
Taking the case from the KG Halli police and continuing the investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a charge sheet against the arrested suspects. Following the case, the Government of India banned PFI.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police, KG Halli sub-division, arrested Hussain from Davanagere and brought him before the court on February 10, according to police sources.