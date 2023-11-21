MIA handled record 7399 passengers on Nov 19

The load factor that the airline – IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express recorded on November 19 too tell their own story. While the load factor on arriving flights – domestic and international was 79 per cent, this increased to 91 per cent on the departing flights. Resumption of the flight on the Mangaluru-Pune sector and an event at a prominent educational institution in the neighboring district, is a contributory factor to the increased passenger footfalls for the day.