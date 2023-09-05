Home
Mild tremor felt in Karnataka's Bidar villages

The epicenter of the tremor was in Sindabandagi village.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 16:13 IST

A mild tremor of 2.6 intensity on the Richter scale was felt in Dakulagi Gram Panchayat limits in Humnabad taluk at 9.11 am Monday. The epicenter of the tremor was in Sindabandagi village. However, deputy commissioner Govinda Reddy said that people should not panic.

Earthquake-like sounds were heard in Nimbur, Seetalagera, Hunasanal, Kumar Chincholi villages of Humnabad taluk last year. Tahasildar Anjum Tabassum and other officials have visited Sindabandagi and held a meeting with the people of the village. She has appealed to the anxious villagers to not panic.

The officials claimed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.5 km.

(Published 05 September 2023, 16:13 IST)
