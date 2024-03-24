Mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP

Bengaluru: Mining baron and lone MLA of Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), G Janardhana Reddy, on Sunday said he would rejoin BJP on March 25.

The KRPP founder said wants to help make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again for the third time.

"After consulting my supporters, I took the decision. Tomorrow at 10 am I am rejoining BJP," he told reporters here.

Reddy said he would support the BJP candidate from Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, B Sriramulu, whom he called a boy raised by him.