Karnataka's Eshwar Khandre proposes curbs on land conversion in Western Ghats

In the wake of a series of disasters in the Western Ghats of Karnataka and Kerala, the Forest Department has called for zonal regulation and a master plan for areas in the Western Ghats to reduce the impact of land change on the hill stability and proposed a temporary suspension of land conversion.
In a note, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed the additional chief secretary of the department to begin consultations with different departments involved in land use governance and prepare a proposal for the government. The move comes a few days after the Centre issued the sixth draft notification for the Western Ghats Eco-Sensitive Area, as the states have refused to notify the previous drafts.
The minister noted that Himachal Pradesh, which also witnessed landslides, has introduced separate rules for land use change and construction in fragile areas.
He said landslides in Kodagu district have shown that human activities --- from encroachment to development activities --- are the probable reasons for the disasters in which lives are lost and properties are damaged.
Khandre said experts have opined that all land conversion proposals in the Western Ghats should be suspended till a zonal regulation and master plan on land use change is prepared. Till then, exemptions can be made for projects of immediate importance and public use, he said.
Since preparing such rules involves coordination with the Revenue, Urban Development, Town and Country Planning and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments, Khandre has asked the Forest Department to begin the consultation process and submit a proposal in this regard.
