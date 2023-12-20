Karnataka minister M B Patil visits Mumbai; woos industry bigwigs to invest in state

Bengaluru: In a bid to attract investments to the state, a high-level delegation, led by Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil, on Tuesday invited leaders of some of the country’s biggest business conglomerates --– Tata Group, Mahindra Group, JSW, RPG Group in Mumbai to invest in the state.
In a statement released by the Industries Department here, the minister held a series of discussions with the leaders of industries in Mumbai.
The minister assured the industry bigwigs of the government’s complete
support and cooperation in their future ventures in the state.
In its two-day visit to Mumbai, the delegation, led by Patil, held a series of discussions with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, besides heads of various businesses under the vast umbrella of the Tata Group, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and managing director of JSW Steel, along with heads of other businesses of the JSW Group to consider Karnataka as a potential investment destination.