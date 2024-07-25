Mobile phones, chargers, drugs found in Mangaluru jail during raid

Mangaluru: As many as 25 mobile phones, one bluetooth device, five earphones, one pen drive, five chargers, three pair of scissors, three cables, multiple packets of Ganja and other drugs found in the possession of undertrials were seized by 150 police personnel during a well coordinated raid conducted at District prison premises in wee hours on Thursday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that high secrecy was maintained and the raid at District prison begun at 4 am. "As many as 2 DCPs, 3 ACPs, 15 Police inspectors and around 150 personnel were involved in the raid. Multiple teams had been formed in order to cover all the blocks of jail simultaneously," Commissioner informed.