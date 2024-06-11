Modi 3.0: Five union ministers from Karnataka land key portfolios

Ministers from Karnataka in Modi 3.0 have bagged key portfolios, including the finance ministry.
Rajya Sabha member from the state, Nirmala Sitharaman, retained the ministry of finance and corporate affairs.
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has landed the plum portfolios of steel and heavy industries.
As the steel minister, Kumaraswamy will succeed Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been allocated the ministry of communications and the ministry of the development of north eastern region.
Though the 64-year-old Vokkaliga leader had desired to become the agriculture minister, he said he was happy with the portfolio allotted to him.
“I am happy with the portfolio allotted to me. My intention is to work hard and contribute to the development of Karnataka and the nation as a whole,” Kumaraswamy said.
RSS loyalist Pralhad Joshi has been made the minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution as also the minister for new and renewable energy. Joshi has got lightweight portfolios compared to the previous term, when he was the minister for parliamentary affairs, mines and coal.
As parliamentary affairs minister, he played a key role in the functioning of both the Houses of parliament and in the passing of crucial bills of national importance during the term of the 17th Lok Sabha.
He spearheaded a series of initiatives and policy interventions, which led to “unlocking the true potential” of the coal and mining sector towards self-reliance.
As the minister for renewable energy, Joshi’s main challenge will be to push the implementation of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The government had provided Rs 19,744 crore for setting up manufacturing capacity for electrolysers, used for producing green hydrogen. The mission also provides incentives to produce green hydrogen and ammonia.
Besides, Joshi will have to ensure 50 GW capacity addition of renewable energy every year to achieve the ultimate target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power generation by 2030.
Bangalore North Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje, who took oath as minister of state, was allotted the ministry of labour and ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises. In the previous government, she served as minister of state for agriculture.
Tumkur Lok Sabha member and prominent Lingayat leader V Somanna, who will be a minister of state, has been allotted the important portfolios of railways and Jal Shakti.
The first-time MP said he had got a new responsibility and that he wanted to contribute to the development of railway infrastructure in the state.