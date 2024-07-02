Home
Monsoon session from July 15, Karnataka govt tells Governor

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has finalised these dates, based on which the recommendation was sent to Raj Bhavan.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 02:57 IST
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 02:57 IST

The state government has recommended to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot that the monsoon session of the legislature be held for 11 days starting July 15.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has finalised these dates, based on which the recommendation was sent to Raj Bhavan.

On June 20, the Cabinet had authorised Siddaramaiah to pick the dates for the monsoon session. 

Govt to examine job quota for locals

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would examine the Constitutional validity of introducing a law for reservation in jobs to Kannadigas.

He was responding to demands made by pro-Kannada groups.

“I’ll examine it in the backdrop of Constitutional validity. I’ll discuss it with the advocate-general,” he said. 

Published 02 July 2024, 02:57 IST
