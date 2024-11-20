MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, ex-MUDA commissioner depose before Lokayukta police

<p>Mysuru: In the case against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and others related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muda">Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)</a> site allotment on 50:50 ratio, the third accused, CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law B M Mallikarjunswamy, appeared before Lokayukta for the second time on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. </p>.Ex-MUDA Commissioner Natesh appears before Lokayukta in case against CM Siddaramaiah.<p>In the MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M are also accused.</p>.<p>They too were questioned by the investigating team.</p>.<p>Ex-MUDA Commissioner S Palaiah also appeared before Lokayukta on Wednesday morning.</p><p>Fourth accused, J Devaraju, who sold the land to Mallikarjunswamy is expected to appear before Lokayukta on Wednesday.</p><p>Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others, on September 27.</p><p>On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p>