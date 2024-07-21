MUDA scam: BJP leader complains to Lokayukta against CM Siddaramaiah

BJP Leader N R Ramesh, on Saturday, filed a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connnection with the raging Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.
In the complaint, Ramesh alleged that Siddaramaiah had used his political power and influence to get alternate sites for his wife from MUDA. The complaint, which elaborated on the various events that allegedly took place in the MUDA, noted that Siddaramaiah was politically powerful during that period and had used the officials to execute a well-planned scam.
The complaint also accused Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi, his brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy, former MUDA president Basavegowda, H V Rajeev, and KAS officer D B Naresh to have supported Siddaramaiah in the wrongdoings.
The complaint includes charges of corruption, misuse of power, cheating, and creation of fabricated documents against the accused.
Ramesh, who also attached documents, such as sale deeds and resolutions passed by MUDA, urged the Lokayukta to initiate action at the earliest. “I have given them all the required documents as well. We have asked them to inquire and take action in 15 days. If there is no response even after 15 days, we will approach the special court for people’s representatives,” he said.
