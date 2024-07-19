MUDA scam: Congress harassing RTI activists, says Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Congress Government in Karnataka is harassing RTI activists, who exposed the MUDA scam.

"The Congress workers in Mysuru filed cases against RTI activists, who exposed irregularities in MUDA. On the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress workers are harassing the RTI activists. Filing cases against RTI activists just to protect the CM and his family members. This shows the CM is desperate to cover up the scam," Kumaraswamy posted on X.