MUDA scam: Congress harassing RTI activists, says Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Congress Government in Karnataka is harassing RTI activists, who exposed the MUDA scam.
"The Congress workers in Mysuru filed cases against RTI activists, who exposed irregularities in MUDA. On the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress workers are harassing the RTI activists. Filing cases against RTI activists just to protect the CM and his family members. This shows the CM is desperate to cover up the scam," Kumaraswamy posted on X.
"Earlier the Congress used RTI activists to harass others. Now Congress workers are filing cases against RTI activists. Nobody can silence RTI activists using the police. Documents clearly say there were massive irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Everybody knows who is releasing the documents. Then why is the CM harassing RTI activists,” Kumaraswamy said.
Instead of harassing RTI activists, the CM should face a probe in the scam, the Minister said.
Published 19 July 2024, 16:16 IST