MUDA scam exposed by person eyeing CM post, says Kumaraswamy

“Let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is demanding a compensation of Rs 62 crore from MUDA, first provide compensation to the hapless famers who have lost lands. In the name of development, lands of a large number of farmers have been acquired across Karnataka. The farmers have become landless and jobless. You seek compensation in crores, while the farmers are languishing. You have already got 14 prime residential sites from MUDA. Now, you are asking for compensation,” Kumarswamy charged.