Muniyappa, Chandrappa meet Surjewala on LS tickets

Bengaluru: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa and Karnataka Congress working president B N Chandrappa on Tuesday held talks with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to discuss their candidature in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Muniyappa’s name is being discussed for the Kolar seat whereas Chandrappa’s ticket for Chitradurga was put on hold.
In Chandrappa’s case, a section of party leaders has lodged a complaint accusing him of faking his Madiga caste credentials. Also, it is said that Chandrappa’s prospects are not bright as per the party’s internal reports. Chandrappa is said to have explained himself before Surjewala.
Speaking to reporters, Chandrappa said his caste documents are genuine. "A fake document has been produced by some ticket aspirants. I’ve been targeted consistently for 10 years," he said.
On Kolar, Muniyappa and Surjewala discussed the possible poll outcomes if the constituency is given to the JD(S) or BJP as part of their seat-sharing deal.
"It’s our responsibility to ensure the party’s victory irrespective of who gets the ticket. It is up to the high command to decide on the candidate. Whoever it is, we’ll ensure victory," Muniyappa said, virtually making it clear that he is not in the race.
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:45 IST)