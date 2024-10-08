Home
Mysuru Dasara: Fairy lights, drone show leave visitors spellbound

All major roads and circles of Mysuru have been illuminated, covering a stretch of 130 km. The decoration is on from 7 pm to 11 pm and the CESC is spending around Rs 6.5 crore this year.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 17:25 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 17:25 IST
