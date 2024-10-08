Mysuru Dasara: Fairy lights, drone show leave visitors spellbound

<p>Mysuru: Even though the Jamboo Savari, a procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the golden howdah atop the elephant, is the main attraction of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-dasara">Mysuru Dasara</a>, people are being attracted to the city by the grand illumination, which has turned the heritage city into a fairyland.</p><p>Keeping up with the demand, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has extended the city illumination to 21 days this year. It used to be limited to Dasara festivities till last year.</p><p>All major roads and circles have been illuminated, covering a stretch of 130 km. The illumination is on from 7 pm to 11 pm and the CESC is spending around Rs 6.5 crore this year.</p><p>Even though the authorities have adopted traffic changes due to the festive rush, people are not deterred from venturing out to enjoy the illumination.</p>.Debate reignites over use of tamed elephants in Mysuru Dasara amid recent rampage incidents .<p>As it is not possible to take pictures or selfies of the illumination, people are venturing out to the road that connects the old DC's office, which has been beautified with colourful LED lights. Many park their vehicles and take pictures with the roadside illumination, as there is not much traffic. As the food mela is shifted to Maharaja's college grounds and Yuva Dasara to Uttanahalli, there are no traffic jams on these roads. Many people opt for Sayyaji Rao Road that connects Bannimantap, Outer Ring Road and other places to take pictures.</p>.<p><strong>Ambaari buses</strong></p><p>As every year, many people have booked open-top Ambaari double-decker buses to enjoy the sight of the illuminated city. Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is operating six buses. Bookings have already been done online, and the visitors are given the ride slots. It is a 40-seat bus and there is a huge demand for the upper deck. Around three trips are being organised from 6.30 pm. The upper deck is priced at Rs 500 and the lower deck at Rs 250.</p><p>Senthil from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has arrived to soak in the festive spirit of Nada Habba Dasara. "I always wanted to be in Mysuru during Dasara for several years. It has been fulfilled this year. The city illumination has left us spellbound. I visited the flower show and watched the drone show. We were awestruck. The memory will last long. As I have to leave the city due to work, my dream of watching the Jamboo Savari is yet to be fulfilled. I will return next year", he said.</p>