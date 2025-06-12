Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru’s DFRL gets gravity of astronauts’ food cravings

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have developed an Indian menu for space after years of research.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 22:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Space food prepared by DFRL.
Space food prepared by DFRL.

Credit: Special Arrangement 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 22:48 IST
Karnataka NewsAstronautsSpaceMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us