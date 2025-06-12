<p>Mysuru: The launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station (ISS) may have been postponed. </p>.<p>But Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), under DRDO, has prepared a variety of food items that were to have been carried as part of the mission.</p>.<p>The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have developed an Indian menu for space after years of research.</p>.<p>Along with scientific instruments and personal mementoes, Shubhanshu would have carried Mysuru-made food to the ISS in the Axiom-4 mission that has now been put off. </p>.SpaceX's Axiom 4 mission postponed again, India's Shubhanshu Shukla's maiden journey to ISS delayed.<p>DFRL officer Madhukar confirmed to <em>DH</em> that the astronaut was to carry a few Indian foods for the mission, including mango nectar (aam ras), carrot halwa (gajar ka halwa), moong dal halwa and a few rice items.</p>.<p>The human spaceflight programme director had disclosed this in a meeting held recently in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Isro and DRDO, we are not allowed to give out more details,” Madhukar said.</p>.<p>“We are excited that the food products prepared here will be tasted by astronauts of the ISS mission. It is an effort to make the Indian astronaut’s space mission memorable,” he said.</p>.<p>Usually, cookies and candies are packed for space trips. NASA’s space food systems laboratory produces freeze-dried food.</p>.<p>However, this time the Indian astronaut will have Indian food on board.</p>.<p>The DFRL has developed a range of ready-to-eat and semi-hydrated Indian dishes for the mission, tailored for zero gravity. This includes parathas, vegetable biryani, rice and dal, sambar, rajma, khichdi and halwa.</p>.<p>The food has been designed in such a way that it is lightweight, low-volume and easy-to-consume wholesome food. The astronaut just has to add water to the items and warm it before eating it in space.</p>.<p><strong>Had tickled Rakesh Sharma’s taste buds too</strong></p>.<p>The DFRL was established in Mysuru in 1961 to cater to the needs of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces. It aims to design light-weight food with a longer shelf life under varied climatic conditions.</p>.<p>DFRL had also prepared and packed food for Rakesh Sharma four decades ago.</p>