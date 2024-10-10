Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru Yuva Dasara: A R Rahman's electrifying music show leaves lakh-plus audience in awe

Audiences especially, youth, who thronged in large numbers, were thrilled to witness his live concert.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A R Rahman during a concert at Yuva Dasara in Mysuru on Wednesday night.

A R Rahman during a concert at Yuva Dasara in Mysuru on Wednesday night.

Picture Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T

A R Rahman sitting with his paino at the Centre stage.

A R Rahman sitting with his paino at the Centre stage.

Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 03:59 IST
AR RahmanMysurumusic concertTrendingDasaraTrending NowVijay PrakashYuva Dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us