After days and nights of cultural extravaganza, Mysuru ready for fest finale

The grand finale, featuring 14 elephants, 61 cultural troupes and 58 tableaux from across Karnataka, depict various themes, mainly Mahatma Gandhi as it is happening on Gandhi Jayanti.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 23:11 IST
The seating arrangement on the palace premises in Mysuru.

Credit: DH PHOTO/ANUP RAGH T

Published 30 September 2025, 23:11 IST
