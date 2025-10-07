<p>Mysuru: In a unique musical celebration, the Mysuru Hindustani Musicians’ Association has organised a rare all-night Hindustani music concert on October 11, Saturday, from 9 pm to 6 am, at ‘Swaradhara’ auditorium, in KSRTC Layout, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>In Hindustani classical music, specific ragas are performed at particular times of the day and night. However, since most concerts take place in the evening, music lovers seldom get an opportunity to listen to nocturnal ragas. To revive the fading night melodies, Mysuru-based artistes and a select group of connoisseurs have joined hands to host the event.</p><p>Vocalists Veerabhadrayya Hiremath, Sharada Bhat Kattige, Shrimathi Devi, and Ramesh Kolkunda will present recitals. Samir Rao (Hindustani flute) and Chandan Kumar (Carnatic flute) will perform instrumental recitals.</p>.Gender and Karnatik music: Women percussionists breaking a century-old divide.<p>There will be tabla solo by Bhimashankar Bidanoor – Panchami Bidanoor, Dundayya – Ramesh Dhannur and Shubhang Hebbar. Harmonium accompaniment will be by Shriram Bhat, Harikrishna, and Ramesh Kolkunda, while Prithvi Bhaskar and Radheesh will support on violin and mridanga.</p><p>The Sawai Gandharva Music Festival, started by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in Pune would continue through the night. In Kundagol, the Sawai Gandharva festival still runs overnight for two days. Other overnight music celebrations include the musical segment of the Veereshwar Punyashrama fair in Gadag, the Dover Lane Music Festival in Kolkata, ‘Saptak’ in Ahmedabad, and ‘Harivallabh’ festival in Jalandhar.</p><p>In Dharwad and Hubballi too, such concerts were once held. Over the years, they have been reduced to shorter midnight sessions.</p><p>The programme is open only to those who can stay till dawn. Those interested can contact M C Manohar on 99012 25072.</p>