<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suggested measures to be taken by the Forest Department to check human-animal conflict on the fringes of forests.</p><p>Chairing the progress review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Mysuru on Monday, Siddaramaiah asked, “Why are tigers and elephants coming out of forests? Provide scientific reasons. There is an urgent need to find effective and scientific solutions. Fill all waterbodies, including lakes and ponds, in the forests. Remove lantana (weed). Grown fodder inside forests. Elephants and tigers coming out of forests should be constantly monitored”.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said, “A separate meeting will be convened to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Department officials must come thoroughly prepared, after studying all information and solutions”.</p><p>He sought to know why 5,900 out of 7,000 applications under the Forest Rights Act have been rejected. Officials informed him that the applications rejected were from the financial year 2019-20. “If clear, genuine reasons are not given for rejection, such applications are being accepted for a review,” they said.</p><p>The Chief Minister instructed officials to act sincerely in matters concerning tribal settlements and forest dwellers. He asked if drinking water and electricity are being provided adequately in these settlements.</p><p><strong>'No coordination'</strong></p><p>MLA Anil Chikkamadu brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that there was a lack of coordination between the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Range Forest Officers (RFO) in HD Kote taluk, leading to problems. The Chief Minister warned that if loss of human life occurs due to lack of coordination or dereliction of duty by officials, stringent action would be taken.</p>