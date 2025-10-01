Mysuru Dasara: City of Palaces decked up for the 'D-Day'

<p>Mysuru, the 'City of Palaces' is all decked up for a spectacular Vijayadashami procession on Thursday, marking the grand finale of the 11-day iconic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-dasara">‘Mysuru Dasara’</a> celebrations.</p><p>Celebrated as ‘Nada Habba’ (state festival), the Dasara or ‘Sharana Navaratri’ festivities this year have been a grand affair, showcasing Karnataka’s rich culture and traditions in royal pomp and glory.</p>.Mysuru: Dasara Elephants ready for Jumbo Savari procession after 50 days practice.<p>Thousands of people are expected to witness the ‘Jamboo Savari’—a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by ‘Abhimanyu’, carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, on a 750-kg golden howdah or 'Ambari'.</p><p>The grand procession will begin with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offering pooja to the Nandi flag between 1 pm and 1.18 pm during the auspicious “Dhanur Lagna” at the Balarama Gate of the majestic Amba Vilas Palace.</p><p>The procession, comprising cultural groups and tableau from various districts depicting Karnataka’s heritage, will cover about five kilometres before culminating at Bannimantapa. Tableaux from government departments showcasing schemes, programmes and social messages will also be there. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: More than 1,000 artists give final touch to 58 tableaux's.<p>Large crowds are expected along the route hours before it begins.</p><p>The chief minister and dignitaries, including scion of erstwhile Mysuru royals, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will flag off the procession by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the auspicious 'Kumbha Lagna' between 4.42 pm and 5.06 pm.</p><p>Twenty-one cannon shots will mark the arrival of Abhimanyu, flanked by ‘Kumki’ elephants, and dignitaries will offer flowers from a specially set-up dais.</p><p>The Dasara airshow on Wednesday drew large crowds, while the torchlight parade at Bannimantap grounds on Thursday evening will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as the chief guest.</p> <p>(with PTI inputs)</p>