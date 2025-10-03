<p>Mysuru: The 14 Dasara Elephants who were cynosure of all eyes during Dasara Jamboo Savari procession by doing their prime task with all majesty and grace on Thursday, relaxed at their camp in Palace premises on Friday. They are all set to leave for their respective forest camps on Saturday.</p><p>Meanwhile they are returning with excess weight, as they were fed with special nutritious food.</p><p>The man behind the show DCF Mysuru wildlife division who was in-charge of Elephants was all happy and proud about the behaviour of all 14 gentle giants Elephants. He said, "It was for the first time highest of all 14 Elephants including three new Elephants brought from Forest camps and trained, participated in the procession. Last year only 11 Elephants participated. The Elephants were calm and composed all through the procession route. Police and district administration cooperated and made all necessary arrangements and managed the crowd well and avoided people from rushing near Abhimanyu to click photos. Even when people started throwing flowers near Devaraja market during the procession, Abhimanyu was undeterred. After floral obeisance by CM at 4.40pm, he reached Bannimantap by 7.05pm," he said. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: 58 creative tableaux, 61 folk cultural forms steal the show.<p>As they were fed with special nutritious food, during their stay on Mysuru Palace premises, compared to their weight on August 11, the weight of the first batch of elephants - Abhimanyu increased by 275 kg from 5,360 kg to 5,635 kg; Bheema by 440 kg, from 5,465 kg to 5,905 kg; Dhananjaya by 340 kg, from 5,310 kg to 5,650 kg; Ekalavya by 390 kg, from 5,305 kg to 5,695 kg; and Kanjan by 345 kg, from 4,880 kg to 5,225 kg; Prashantha by 50 kg, from 5,110 kg to 5160 kg. Weight of Lakshmi increased by 210 kg, from 3,730 kg to 3,940 kg; Mahendra by 245 kg, from 5,120 kg to 5,365 kg; Kaveri by 225 kg, from 3,010 kg to 3,235 kg.</p><p>Compared to their weight on August 26, the weight of the second batch of elephants -Sugreeva increased by 350 kg, from 5,545 kg to 5,895 kg; Srikanta by 320 kg, from 5,540 kg to 5,860 kg; Gopi by 255 kg, from 4,990 kg to 5,245 kg; Roopa by 40 kg, from 3,320 kg to 3,360 kg; and Hemavathi by 235 kg, from 2,440 kg to 2,675 kg. </p><p>Their weight was checked for a second time on Wednesday. </p>