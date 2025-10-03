Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Dasara elephants relax after prime task, set to return to forest camps on Saturday

The jumbos are returning with excess weight, as they were fed with special nutritious food.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 16:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 16:24 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us