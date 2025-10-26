<p>Mysuru: A 54-year-old farmer Rajashekara was killed in a tiger attack, when he was herding the cattle, near Mulluru village, Saragur taluk, Mysuru district, on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Even as the tiger attack on a farmer, which left him blind due to injuries, during a combing operation is still fresh in the memory of the people, another incident of a man killed in a tiger attack has sent shock waves among the people here.</p><p>Forest department personnel and Police officials are camping at the spot.</p><p><strong>Minister condoles</strong></p><p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has condoled the death of the farmer due to tiger attack at Mulluru. </p>.Mysuru: Farmers demand revision of crop loss compensation amount under NDRF.<p>In a press release, the Minister has appealed that the people who are going to herd the cattle near the forest area, the people residing at the villages on the fringes of the forest and those working in agricultural fields should be cautious if there are information about the movement of tigers, leopards and elephants in the region.</p><p>"Rajashekara (54), a farmer, who had gone to herd the cattle is said to have been killed in a tiger attack, at Saragur taluk, on Sunday. It is painful to hear that. I condole his death. I pray to the god to give strength and courage to his family members to bear the loss. The Forest department authorities have been directed to take immediate action to capture the tiger and provide compensation to the deceased’s family”, he has stated in a release.</p>