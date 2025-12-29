<p>Hunsur (Mysuru Dist): A gang of five gun-wielding men looted jewellery from a showroom in broad daylight on the bypass road of Hunsur town, on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at the Sky gold and diamond jewellery shop in the town at 2 pm. </p>.<p>The four-minute robbery is recorded in the CCTV camera. Three of the bike-borne robbers were wearing helmets while two had masks on their faces.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said that according to the information available, two were holding guns in their both hands while the remaining had one each. "They did not took away silver and cash. They laid their hands only on gold chains which were easily accessible. They fired in the air to deter anyone from chasing them," he said.</p>.<p>The SP said that five teams had been constituted to nab the robbers. The value of jewellery robbed is yet to be estimated.</p>.<p>There are around 20 to 25 staff working in the shop. As it was Sunday, there were not many people around the place, locals said.</p>.<p>Fingerprint experts and a dog squad visited the spot.</p>