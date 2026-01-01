<p>Mysuru: Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) retail outlets in the State, including Mysuru region, saw the sale of liquor almost double on New Year's Eve, compared with that on a normal day, as many people welcomed the New Year with a drink or two.</p><p>The outlets earned Rs 18.11 crore, including Rs 3.04 crore in Mysuru region, on December 31, 2025, from the sale of 37,450 boxes of liquor in 1,066 outlets across the State. On the corresponding day, they recorded liquor sales worth Rs 16.81 crore in 2024 in 1,059 outlets; Rs 18.85 crore in 2023; and Rs 14.51 crore in 2022. On a normal day, they record sales worth an average of Rs 9.5 crore-Rs 10 crore by selling about 19,154 boxes.</p><p><strong>In Mysuru region</strong></p><p>In Mysuru region, outlets in Mysuru district recorded sales worth Rs 1.08 crore (fourth highest); Rs 85.65 lakh in Mandya district (6th highest); Rs 78.82 lakh in Hassan district (8th highest), 22.73 lakh in Chamarajanagar district (30th place), Rs 8.31 lakh in Kodagu district (31st place). </p>.Supreme Court transfers R G Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape-murder case to Calcutta High Court.<p><strong>Bengaluru Urban district tops</strong></p><p>Director, Marketing, MSIL, A M Chandrappa said that among all outlets in 31 districts, the outlets in Bengaluru Urban have recorded the highest sales worth Rs 1.71 crore; followed by Belagavi district with sales worth Rs 1.30 crore; Tumakuru district with sales worth Rs 1.17 crore; Mysuru with sales worth Rs 1.08 crore; and Raichur with sales worth Rs 92.89 lakh.</p><p>The outlets in Kodagu district have recorded the lowest sales worth Rs 8.31 lakh.</p><p><strong>Top 10 units with highest sales</strong></p><p>The top 10 MSIL outlets, which recorded the highest sales worth Rs 18.12 crore include the outlets of Humnabad in Bidar, which recorded a sales worth 11.05 lakh; near Raichur Railway station - sales worth Rs 10.56 lakh; on Raichur Gunj Road - sales worth Rs 9.38 lakh; KR Pet town of Mandya district - sales worth Rs 9.19 lakh; on Raichur-Goshala Road - sales worth Rs 9 lakh; Shettihalli Road in Tumakuru town - sales worth Rs 7.82 lakh; Agasebagilu-Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district - sales worth Rs 7.67 lakh; Sathyamangala in Tumakuru district - sales worth Rs 7.15 lakh; HM Road-Nanjangud of Mysuru district - sales worth Rs 6.87 lakh; and Malur town in Kolar district - sales worth Rs 6.60 lakh, according to Chandrappa.</p>