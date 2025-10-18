<p>Mysuru: A team of Forest department officials rescued a 2 to 3 years old female tiger which had attacked a 43-year-old farmer, on the fringes of Nugu Wildlife Range of Bandipur, near Badagalapura of Saragur taluk, Mysuru district, on Saturday. </p><p>According to wildlife veterinarian Dr Ramesh, the tigress was rescued about 100 metre from the place where it attacked Madegowda during a combing operation. Its right forelimb is injured, confirming that it is the same tiger which attacked the farmer and cattle in the belt. Still, the officials will continue the combing operation for another two to three days, because there seems to be one more tiger, found on trap camera, he said. </p><p>It has been shifted to Bannerghatta Rescue Centre, since it is injured. There is no adequate space at Chamundi Rescue Centre of Mysuru Zoo, he said. </p><p>Wildlife veterinarians Dr Ramesh, Dr Wasim Mirza, sharp shooter Ranjan and others were part of the team. Dasara elephants Abhimanyu, Bheema, Mahendra from Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, and elephant Bhageeratha from Bandipur were involved in the operation. </p><p>Badagalapura is just about 500 metres away from the forest. Following complaints by villagers, about attack on cattle, the Forest department started a combing operation on Thursday. The tigress attacked Madegowda on his face, during operation on the same day. He has lost both his eyes and is being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru. </p>