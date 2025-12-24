<p>Mysuru: Tigress Thayamma breathed her last at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological garden-Mysuru Zoo at 3.45 am on Wednesday.</p><p>Thayamma was four years and 10 months old. </p><p>"She was suffering from 'Haemoprotozoa' and had stopped food intake. Despite all the treatment and efforts by the veterinary team of the Zoo to save her, her health condition did not improve. She refused to take even water from past ten days. She did not respond to treatment and breathed her last on Wednesday morning," said Mysuru Zoo Executive director P Anusha. </p>.Mysuru zoo's 21-year-old lioness Rakshitha dies of age-related illness.<p>Thayamma was rescued from Bandipur Tiger reserve limits on March 28, 2021 and has been housed at Zoo since then.</p><p>"Thayamma's sad demise is a huge loss to Mysuru Zoo. Entire team of Mysuru Zoo including, the administration staff, veterinary team and the animal caretakers condole her bereavement," added Anusha. </p>