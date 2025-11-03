'Only what Congress high command says...': Prodded over CM post again, an irate Siddaramaiah responds

<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> once again asserted that only what the Congress high command says is important.</p><p>The CM got irritated at a question during a media interaction at Mysuru Airport on Monday on the ongoing issue of change in the CM’s post.</p><p><strong>'High command alone matters'</strong></p><p>In reply to a question on a Bihar Congress leader's statement on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar becoming CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, “No matter what anyone says, only what the Congress high command says is important. Has the Congress high command said anything about this? Why do you keep talking about the same thing repeatedly?”</p>.Is Siddaramaiah the CM or is it D K Shivakumar, H D Kumaraswamy seeks to know.<p>Siddaramaiah said, “The public is not talking about it. Only the media keeps talking about it. I will meet Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi after the Bihar elections and discuss the Cabinet reshuffle with him and also AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. For this, I am going to Delhi on November 15. I will proceed according to the high command’s directions regarding the reshuffle”.</p><p><strong>Change in Bihar</strong></p><p>Replying to a question, Siddaramaiah said, “I have not been called for the Bihar election campaign, so far. If I am called, I will go. This time, the INDI Alliance will come to power in Bihar, as the people are fed up with Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has no ideology. He has been with all alliances. Thus, the people will vote for the INDI Alliance”.</p><p>“Nitish Kumar has imitated our guarantees there. However, the people will not support him. There are Bihar voters in Karnataka too. We request them too, to vote for our alliance,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.DK Shivakumar must become chief minister: MLC Vishwanath fans flames of 'November revolution'.<p><strong>People’s fault</strong></p><p>In response to a question on an increase in the man-animal conflict and attacks by tigers on humans, Siddaramaiah said, “I will tell you one truth. People have started moving inside the forest. Hence, the animals have started coming out. Animals are not getting food, fodder and water inside the forest. This is also forcing the animals to enter human habitats”.</p><p><strong>Illegal resorts</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah said, “Illegal resorts are increasing near the forest borders. We will curb them. It has also come to my notice that the number of safaris has increased. We will reduce them. I am convening a separate meeting, regarding the tiger attack incidents”.</p>