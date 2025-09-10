<p>Mysuru: A question was repeated in the same section of a paper of the third-semester BEd examination held in June, under CBCS and CAGP scheme of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/university-of-mysore">University of Mysore </a>(UoM), in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, leaving students in a fix.</p><p>A social activist has written in this regard to the university's Vice-Chancellor, Registrar (Administration), and Registrar (Examination), seeking justice for students and action against erring professors and officials.</p>.University of Mysore gives chance to former students to complete degrees.<p>R N Sathyanarayana, a resident of Vijayanagar 4th Stage in Mysuru, has pointed out that under Section-B of the Inclusive Education question paper, where students have to answer five out of six questions of five marks each, question number eight was: Mention the educational provisions for children with learning challenges. He said the same question was repeated as question number 11, leaving no choice for students to ‘choose five from the six questions’.</p><p>Sathyanarayana said it is a case of negligence by the Board of Examination (BoE). Professors have been irresponsible in framing the question paper, he said, leading to distress among students. He has demanded severe action against all those responsible, including members of the BoE, for framing such a question paper.</p>