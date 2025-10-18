Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Sanskrit integral to India’s cultural identity: MLA T S Srivathsa at Mysuru event

Suttur Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami described Sanskrit as the mother of all languages.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 18:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 18:46 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruSanskrit

Follow us on :

Follow Us