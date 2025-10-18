<p>Mysuru: Sanskrit plays a major role in preserving and propagating Indian culture, said MLA T S Srivathsa on Friday.</p><p>Speaking at Samskruthothsava, organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha of Suttur Mutt at the Navajyothi Auditorium of JSS Women’s College, Srivathsa said Sanskrit has given the world great epics and remains integral to India’s cultural identity.</p><p>“There is a misconception that only upper-caste people learnt Sanskrit. But sages and poets like Valmiki, Vedavyasa, and Kalidasa came from different communities, proving that knowledge and Sanskrit were open to all,” he said.</p><p>Calling Sanskrit “an ancient and classical language that shaped India’s civilisational ethos,” Srivathsa noted that Mysuru continues to nurture Sanskrit education through gurukulas, specialised institutions, and service organisations. “Knowledge and talent belong to no one community. Hard work and dedication—Shraddha—lead to success,” he added, praising Mysuru’s young Sanskrit prodigies for their global achievements.</p>.Nagpur-based Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor, wife die after car collides with trailer truck in UP's Mau.<p>Suttur Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami described Sanskrit as the mother of all languages. “Everyone should strive for grammatical purity while speaking. Students must study Panini’s grammar and Keshiraja’s Shabdamani Darpana, as they broaden the mind and intellect,” he said.</p><p>Registrar of Karnataka Samskrutha Vishwavidyalaya, V Girish Chandra, who presided over the event, said, “Sanskrit is a treasure of values. Festivals like Samskruthothsava refine the human mind.”</p><p>Agama scholar M Mallanna, Sanskrit scholar H V Nagaraj Rao, and astrology scholar K G Puttahonniah were felicitated by the Seer.</p><p>Students of JSS institutions who excelled in Sanskrit were honoured with Pratibha Puraskara awards, followed by cultural performances.</p><p>Principal Rechanna, convener B P Shadakshari, Krishna Bhat, and S Chandramouleshwara were present.</p>