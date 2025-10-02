Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Siddaramaiah extends Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara greetings

Chief Minister recalls the contributions of Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 06:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 06:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruSiddarmaiahLal Bahadur ShastriDasaraGandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us