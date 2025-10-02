<p>Mysuru: Donning a Gandhi cap, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Square in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Thursday morning.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons later, he extended greetings to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Dasara. </p>.Mahatma Gandhi Seva 2025 honour for Ramachandra Guha.<p>He said, "We could attain Independence with the freedom movement led by Gandhiji, because of his struggles and sacrifices. Lal Bahadur Shastri was an honest Prime Minister. We have prayed for their blessings to move in their path by following their messages," the Chief Minister said.</p><p>He visited Suttur Mutt in the morning and greeted the mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami. He had breakfast there like every year. </p><p>Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa accompanied him.</p>