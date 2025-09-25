The long life of the Dasara fair

<p>When the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition first took place in 1888, bullock carts were the primary mode of transport. Today, while visitors arrive in modern vehicles, the exhibition remains a key feature of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The exhibition spans 90 days, which, in itself, is evidence of its popularity.</p><p>The origins of the tradition were in 1888. Under the directive of Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, an exhibition was launched to showcase the agricultural and industrial advancements of the Mysore state. </p><p>During the reign of Chamarajendra Wadiyar, the kingdom experienced a notable rise in agricultural prosperity. Although the cultivated area expanded by 51% between 1881 and 1894, revenue rose by only 33%, meaning that by 1894, individual farmers held more land yet paid proportionately less. The Dasara Exhibition was held in 1888, as the Agricultural and Industrial Exhibition at the place where the Oval Grounds exist now, a part of Gordon Park. It was inaugurated by the Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar on October 16, 1888.</p><p>A temporary fort-like structure was erected for the exhibition enclosure. Industrialists, farmers and traders were provided free and comfortable accommodation, security and free transportation to shift back unsold items to their respective places.</p><p>The exhibition featured seven categories: livestock; agricultural produce; machinery and tools; a ploughing competition; fine arts; industrial crafts; and foliage plants.</p><p>Besides, the Maharaja lent paintings, decorative furniture, mirrors, sculptures, boxes, containers, and antique jewels from the palace to add to the attractions. The exhibition also gave an opportunity to the members of the Representative Assembly, as well as to the visitors, to compare the agricultural capabilities of their respective taluk with those of other places. </p><p>It also provided an avenue to acquire information on the success that had been attained in various parts of the kingdom in improving cattle breeds and advancements in agricultural machinery.</p><p><strong>From the pages of history</strong></p><p>The description of Mysuru Dasara Exhibition of 1935 by historian M Shama Rao in his book ‘Modern Mysore’ (1868-1936), explains its purpose, significance and utility: The Mysuru Dasara Exhibition of 1935 was managed by a special committee of S P Rajagopalachar, member of the State Council, acting as chairman, and S G Sastry, as secretary. The exhibits were arranged to provide a panoramic view of the progress made by the Mysuru kingdom in arts and industries.</p><p>A crowd of more than one lakh visited the exhibition. Useful castings made at Mysore Iron Works, now the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, Bhadravathi, fine sugar from Mandya Sugar Factory, Mysuru sandal oil, fabrics from Silk Weaving Factory, modern ploughs and spraying machines from Central Industrial Workshop, medicinal products from the Industrial and Testing Laboratory (ITL), artistic furniture from Chamarajendra Technical Institute and toys from Channapatna Industrial School and products of Mysore Soap Factory were major attractions.</p>.<p><strong>Communication channels</strong> </p><p>The Dasara exhibition in 1935 also provides an indication of the kinds of communication channels that existed at the time. </p><p>For instance, the exhibition also featured the role that the British Indian Postal Department played in connecting people, under the guidance of G V Bewoor, director general of posts and telegraphs. The postal department displayed a model that explained how mail was handled between Mysuru and Munnar — carried by bus, rail, bullock-cart, ropeway and finally by runner.</p><p>Old and current stamps were also on display. A film on the work of the post office was also projected on a Kodascope. An interesting development during the time period was the Neopost Franking Machine, which could be used by businesses to print postage directly onto the mail, replacing adhesive stamps.</p><p>Three kinds of telephone exchanges, consisting of an automatic, central battery system and repeater, had been set up. </p><p>The contributions of the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science, under the guidance of its Director Sir C V Raman, to science were also exhibited. </p><p><strong>Fire brigade</strong></p><p>In 1907, the exhibition was moved to Saraswathipuram, to the site where the Fire Brigade now stands, with permanent buildings, coinciding with King George V’s visit to India. </p><p>It remained there until 1920. In 1927, the exhibition was revived and relocated closer to Mysuru Palace, to the grounds behind Mysuru Medical College (MMC), which had been established in 1924.</p><p>A well-planned building with 400 permanent stalls was constructed in 1936. As the site became congested, the diagonally opposite Jeevarayana Katte (JK) grounds were added in 1949 to accommodate more stalls and visitors. From this period, cultural events also became a regular feature of the exhibition.</p><p>In 1977, the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition shifted to the southern portion of Doddakere Maidan, now the venue popularly known as the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. Since then, MMC has maintained ownership of both the Dasara Exhibition Building and the JK Grounds at Sheshadri Iyer Road and Irwin Road Junction, near the Railway Station.</p><p>At present, Mysuru Dasara Exhibition has evolved into a platform that provides information, education and entertainment. While various government departments put up stalls to publicise their schemes, programmes and achievements, an amusement park has also been set up for recreation.</p><p>Recently, the exhibition has also provided local talent a platform. Music and dance artistes are provided a chance to at the P Kalingarao Rangamadira and the B V Karanth Rangamanidra. This year, the infrastructure has been modelled after the Hoysala temples in Halebidu. Musical fountains have also been installed with innovative lighting.</p>