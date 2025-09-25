Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

The long life of the Dasara fair

The exhibition featured seven categories: livestock; agricultural produce; machinery and tools; a ploughing competition; fine arts; industrial crafts; and foliage plants.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 14:20 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruSpectrumDasaraMysuru Dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us