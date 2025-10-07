Thousands participate in Chamundeshwari Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill

<p>Mysuru: Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Rathotsava was celebrated with religious fervour, amidst thousands of devotees, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>The procession deity of Chamundeshwari was decorated as 'Simha vahini', with colourful flowers and jewellery, and was taken out in a procession. Member of the erstwhile royal family and MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar offered puja to the deity, when the idol was placed in the chariot. He launched the rathotsava, by pulling the rope.</p><p>The rathotsava was held amid the chanting of 'Jai Chamundeshwari and Chamundeshwarige jayavagali' by devotees. It was accompanied by traditional music instruments, and folk troupes. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: Idol of Chamundeshwari brought from Chamundi Hill to palace.<p>As the devotees pulled the chariot, the Armed Reserve personnel gave a 21 cannon salute. Thousands of devotees gathered around the Rajabeedhi and witnessed the event. Devotees also threw bananas and javana on the chariot to fulfill their vow.</p><p>The chariot returned to its original position after 45 minutes. There was a rush by the devotees to get the flowers that were decorated on the chariot.</p><p>Devotees from Mysuru, Uttanahalli, Hosahundi, Bandipalya, Lalitadripura, Alanahalli and surrounding villages gathered in large numbers. There was heavy rush to the temple, after the ratha yatra. Additional police personnel were deployed atop the hill, as a precautionary measure. They were seen holding rope around the chariot, preventing the people from going near it.</p><p>The ratha yatra and rituals were conducted as per the tradition, under the guidance of chief priest N Shashishekara Dixith. There was Mantapotsava, Simhavahanotsava and Hamsavahanotsva in the evening. Teppotsava will be held on Wednesday at 7 pm.</p><p>The Rathotsava was scheduled to be held during the auspicious hour, between 9.32 am and 9.52 am. However, it was held at 10.05 am, around 13 minutes later.</p><p>Members of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and MLA G T Devegowda also participated.</p>