<p>Mysuru: After three years, since the project of 'development of pilgrimage amenities' atop the Chamundi Hill, under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme was approved by the Union government, the works have begun.</p><p>KTIL (Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited) Executive Engineer H B Purushotham said that they are taking up works with Rs 45.71 crore from the Central government under PRASAD scheme and Rs 16.28 crore from the State government. Contractor SKS Karkala Infotech, from Karkala, has begun the works of beautifying the view points. All works, under the scheme, will be completed in nine months, he said.</p><p>Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary M J Roopa informed that at least 15,000 devotees visit the shrine on a normal day; 30,000 to 40,000 people on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends; at least 50,000 during general holidays, long weekends, and peak tourism seasons. In order to cater to the growing number of devotees, the government is improving the amenities, under PRASAD scheme, she said. </p><p>She added that since the space atop the Chamundi Hill is small, they are only building a queue mantapa around the temple, under PRASAD scheme, in order to streamline the arrangements for a hassle-free darshan for devotees, to avoid stampede-like situations. The mantapa will have high resolution CCTV cameras for devotees' safety, TVs, drinking water and toilet facilities.</p><p>"The Mantapa will facilitate the people to have darshan of temples like Sri Mahabaleshwara temple around the hill. We have planned a footwear stand and a cloak room to safeguard devotees' belongings. Near Mahishasura statue, we have planned an entrance arch; and an entrance plaza, with an information centre, and ticket counter. We plan to build mantapas with seating and drinking water facilities at two viewpoints", Roopa said. </p><p>Street vendors</p><p>She informed that they have found 440 street vendors through a survey atop the hill. "270 of the shops built by the government have not been occupied. We are attending a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, along with district minister, DC, Police, Forest department, and members of Chamundi Hill Grama Panchayat (GP) on relocating and rehabilitating the street vendors," Roopa said.</p><p>Vehicle ban</p><p>She shared that they have already identified a 5 acre land near the APMC, to make a parking facility for devotees and arrange buses from there (on the lines of Ashada Fridays), in order to avoid any private vehicles entering the hill. "We plan to create a street-vendor zone and VIP guest house, resting area, and toilets in this space itself. We plan to utilise the existing parking area atop the hill as a lounge or waiting area for the devotees," Roopa said. </p><p>Plastic ban</p><p>She added that they are working with the Chamundi Hill GP for the strict implementation of a ban on plastic atop the Hill. The Forest department is enforcing the rule to ban plastic and other activities in the reserve forest area. They are coming up with a solid waste management plant and material recovery facility to manage waste in and around the temple, Roopa said.</p><p>Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association president C Narayana Gowda, "By streamlining the movement of the devotees, the darshan of the Goddess would be possible within half an hour. The basic amenities under PRASAD should not be stopped, as they are needed for tourists and even police and other department staff".</p><p>"The existing unscientifically built parking complex should have been stopped earlier. The basic amenities planned under PRASAD should be allowed," said S Vijay, a devotee. </p>