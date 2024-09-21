Nagamangala riot: BJP fact-finding team seeks NIA probe

Bengaluru: A BJP fact-finding team, headed by former deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, submitted a report to the party’s state president B Y Vijayendra recommending that the Nagamangala riot case should be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
According to the report, Nagamangala has become a den of drug smugglers and a hideout for banned outfit Popular Front of India’s activists as well as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
After receiving the report, Vijayendra told reporters that the appeasement politics of the Congress has made Nagamangala, once a peaceful sleepy town, a hideout for anti-national forces.
“Whenever the Congress party has come to power in the state, anti-national forces have raised their ugly head and the same thing has happened in the Nagamangala too,” he alleged.
Training his guns on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he charged that the Congress party has intentionally used the Ganesha immersion procession to trigger violence to divert the people’s attention from the MUDA site allotment scam and diversion of ST Welfare Corporation’s Funds.
Narayan wondered why the Congress always sides with Muslims.
“If Hindus are forced to tolerate ‘Azaan’ (Muslim prayer call) five times a day, why should Muslim not tolerate crackers or DJ Music during the Ganapathi procession whenever it passes through their locality? Can’t these Muslims be large hearted?,” he asked angrily.
