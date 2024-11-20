Home
Naxal leader Vikram Gowda killed in 'chance encounter', says Karnataka top cop

Gowda was shot dead by the ANF near Eedu village in Karkala taluk, Udupi district on Monday. The encounter occurred while ANF teams were conducting combing operations in the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 17:03 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 17:03 IST
India News Karnataka News Naxalism

