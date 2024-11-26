Home
New amenities to enrich the Hampi tourism experience

To address the shortage of basic amenities, the Department of Tourism has planned to build 20 'traveller nooks', aimed at enhancing accessibility and convenience at the site.
Shradha Triveni
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 23:14 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 25 November 2024, 23:14 IST
